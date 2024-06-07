Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | NDA is now 'Nitish-Naidu Dependent Alliance': Pawan Khera

New Delhi: The Congress took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he did not refer to NDA as many times in the last 10 years as he did in his hour-long speech at the National Democratic Alliance meeting on Friday.

The Congress also described the NDA as 'Nitish-Naidu Dependent Alliance'.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said the Modi government owes an explanation to the people over the 'removal' of statues of the national icons in the Parliament complex.