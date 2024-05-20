Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: On-duty election official suffers heart attack at polling booth in Mumbai; dies

Sunil Laxman was deployed for polling duty at St Paul's High School in the Bhoiwada area of Parel, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 15:47 IST
Mumbai: A 56-year-old election officer died after suffering a heart attack at a polling booth in the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency where polling was underway in the fifth phase of the general elections on Monday, police said.

Sunil Laxman was deployed for polling duty at St Paul's High School in the Bhoiwada area of Parel, an official said.

He suddenly collapsed in the afternoon, and police officers at the booth rushed him to the nearby KEM Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment, he said.

Polling took place on Monday in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies, six of them in Mumbai, in the fifth and final phase of the general elections in Maharashtra.

Published 20 May 2024, 15:47 IST
