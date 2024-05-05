Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Pakistan does not have the 'aukaat' to influence Indian election: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Former Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain's 'praise' of Rahul Gandhi is a matter of 'grave concern' and Congress must explain the 'deep love' for its leader from a country that always attempted to destabilise India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said.

In an interview to PTI on Saturday, Singh also questioned Congress' 'relationship' with Pakistan.

"There must be a reason behind this deep love (agadh prem) from a country that has been trying to destabilise India. It is a matter of grave concern and India wants to know the reason behind this love," he said.