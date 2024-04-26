JOIN US
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: People arrive in large numbers to cast their vote

Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 resumed today with people lining up outside polling stations in different parts of the country. Here are some pictures from across the country as people head to booths to cast their votes.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 06:51 IST

Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.

Credit: PTI

Voters wait to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: PTI

People wait to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Morigaon, Assam.

Credit: PTI

A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Credit: PTI

People line up to vote during the second phase of the general elections, in Bengaluru.

Credit: Reuters

An elderly voter shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Dharmanagar in Tripura.

Credit: PTI

People queue up to vote at a polling station during the second phase of the general elections in Barmer, Rajasthan.

Credit: Reuters

First-time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Morigaon district of Assam.

Credit: PTI

An elderly couple arrives to cast their vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections at Mayong in Morigaon, Assam.

Credit: PTI

Bru (ethnic group) people show their ID cards as they wait to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a special polling centre set up about 170 km away from Agartala.

Credit: PTI

(Published 26 April 2024, 06:51 IST)
