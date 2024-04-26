Lok Sabha Elections 2024: People arrive in large numbers to cast their vote

Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.
Voters wait to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
People wait to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Morigaon, Assam.
A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ajmer, Rajasthan.
People line up to vote during the second phase of the general elections, in Bengaluru.
An elderly voter shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Dharmanagar in Tripura.
People queue up to vote at a polling station during the second phase of the general elections in Barmer, Rajasthan.
First-time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Morigaon district of Assam.
An elderly couple arrives to cast their vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections at Mayong in Morigaon, Assam.
Bru (ethnic group) people show their ID cards as they wait to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a special polling centre set up about 170 km away from Agartala.
(Published 26 April 2024, 06:51 IST)