Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: People's Conference leader booked for manhandling polling officer, cop at voting booth in J&K

P K Pole, Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, said he has sought a report from the Baramulla SSP over the incident.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 09:10 IST
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 09:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Srinagar: People's Conference leader Imran Ansari has been booked for allegedly manhandling a police officer and a polling official while voting was underway at a booth in the Baramulla district in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Monday, officials said.

P K Pole, Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, said he has sought a report from the Baramulla SSP over the incident.

The incident took place at a polling station in Baramulla's Pattan area where Ansari allegedly assaulted a polling official and a police officer, the officials said.

Two separate first information reports (FIR) have been registered against him under relevant sections of the Representation of People's Act, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2024, 09:10 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsBaramullaLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT