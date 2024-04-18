Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Phase 1 polling: Which states are voting on April 19?

The parliamentary elections to elect members to the 18th Lok Sabha begin on Friday, April 19.

With 96.8 crore voters, the highest in the world, the exercise promises to be gargantuan one, and will be held over seven phases in a bid to ensure adequate security and eliminate logistical difficulties.

Friday—Phase 1—will see 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) head to the polls, with 102 constituencies under contest: while some states will see all parliamentary constituencies vote on Friday, others will only have partial polls, with voting for the remaining seats slated to be held over the other phases.