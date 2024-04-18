JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Phase 1 polling: Which states are voting on April 19?

Friday—Phase 1—will see 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) head to the polls: while some states will see all parliamentary constituencies vote on Friday, others will only have partial polls, with voting for the remaining seats slated to be held over the other phases.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 11:48 IST

Follow Us

The parliamentary elections to elect members to the 18th Lok Sabha begin on Friday, April 19.

With 96.8 crore voters, the highest in the world, the exercise promises to be gargantuan one, and will be held over seven phases in a bid to ensure adequate security and eliminate logistical difficulties.

Friday—Phase 1—will see 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) head to the polls, with 102 constituencies under contest: while some states will see all parliamentary constituencies vote on Friday, others will only have partial polls, with voting for the remaining seats slated to be held over the other phases.

The states which will see voting on Friday include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Elections will also be held in the following UTs—Andaman & Nicobar, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry—on Friday.

Check the full schedule below:

1. Arunachal Pradesh (2)

Arunachal West

Arunachal East

2. Assam (5)

Kaziranga

Sonitpur

Lakhimpur

Dibrugarh

Jorhat

3. Bihar (4)

Aurangabad

Gaya (SC)

Nawada

Jamui

4. Chhattisgarh (1)

Bastar

5. Madhya Pradesh (6)

Sidhi

Shahdol ST

Jabalpur

Mandla ST

Balaghat

Chhindwara

6. Maharashtra (5)

Ramtek

Nagpur

Bhandara - Gondiya

Gadchiroli - Chimur

Chandrapur

7. Manipur (2)

Inner Manipur

Outer Manipur

8. Meghalaya (2)

Shillong

Tura

9. Mizoram (1)

Mizoram

10. Nagaland (1)

Nagaland

11. Rajasthan (12)

Ganganagar

Bikaner

Churu

Jhunjhunu

Sikar

Jaipur Rural

Jaipur

Alwar

Bharatpur

Karauli-Dholpur

Dausa

Nagaur

12. Sikkim (1)

Sikkim

13. Tamil Nadu (39)

Thiruvallur SC

Chennai Central

Sriperumbudur

Chennai North

Kancheepuram SC

Chennai South

Arakkonam

Vellore

Krishnagiri

Dharmapuri

Tiruvannamalai

Arani

Viluppuram SC

Kallakurichi

Salem

Namakkal

Erode

Tiruppur

Nilgiris SC

Coimbatore

Pollachi

Dindigul

Karur

Tiruchirappalli

Perambalur

Cuddalore

Chidambaram SC

Mayiladuturai

Nagapattinam

Thanjavur

Sivaganga

Madurai

Theni

Virudhunagar

Ramanathapuram

Thoothukudi

Tenkasi SC

Tirunelveli

Kanyakumari

14. Tripura (1)

Tripura West

15. Uttar Pradesh (8)

Saharanpur

Kairana

Muzaffarnagar

Bijnor

Nagina

Moradabad

Rampur

Pilibhit

16. Uttarakhand (5)

Tehri Garhwal

Garhwal

Almora SC

Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar

Haridwar

17. West Bengal (3)

Coochbehar SC

Alipurduars ST

Jalpaiguri

18. Andaman & Nicobar (1)

Andaman and Nicobar islands

19. Jammu and Kashmir (1)

Udhampur

20. Lakshadweep (1)

Lakshadweep

21. Puducherry (1)

Puducherry

After the conclusion of the first phase, six more phases of polls will be held on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, respectively.

Counting votes for the Lok Sabha polls, meanwhile, will take place for all states and UTs simultaneously on June 4.

(Published 18 April 2024, 11:48 IST)
