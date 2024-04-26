JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 2 has been 'too good' for NDA, says PM Modi

'The unparalleled support for NDA is going to disappoint the Opposition even more,' he added.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 14:33 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the phase two of the Lok Sabha polls has been 'too good' for the BJP-led NDA, describing the support to the ruling alliance as unparalleled.

He said on X as polling ended, 'Phase Two has been too good! Gratitude to the people across India who have voted today. The unparalleled support for NDA is going to disappoint the Opposition even more.'

"Voters want NDA's good governance. Youth and women voters are powering the strong NDA support," Modi said.

The prime minister had made a similar assertion after phase one of voting on April 19, saying the ruling alliance has seen a great response. It is clear that people across India are voting for the NDA in record numbers, he had said.

(Published 26 April 2024, 14:33 IST)
