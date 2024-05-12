Lok Sabha Elections Live: 96 seats across 10 states, UTs head to polls in Phase 4 today
Good morning dear readers! Welcome to our live coverage of Lok Sabha Elections. After the first three phases of polling, around 17.7 crore people will cast their vote today in fourth phase of polling in 96 seats spread across 10 states and Union Territories. Polling will also be held in 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and 28 in Odisha, where the term of assemblies end in June. All Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh (25) and Telangana (17) will go to polls besides constituencies in Uttar Pradesh (13), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal (8 each), Bihar (5), Odisha and Jharkhand (4 each) and Jammu and Kashmir (1). Get all live updates of the fourth phase of polling only on DH!
Last Updated : 12 May 2024, 20:38 IST
Fate of several star candidates to be decided in fourth phase LS polls in Bengal
Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC's Shatrughan Sinha, Mahua Moitra and Yusuf Pathan, BJP's S S Ahluwalia and Dilip Ghosh will be among the candidates whose fates will be decided in the EVMs as eight Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal go to the polls in the fourth phase today.
Phase 4 LS poll candidates: Criminal cases, educational qualification, and all you need to know
Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections could provide one with an example of the rich-poor divide in the country -- TDP's Guntur candidate Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani has declared the highest assets of Rs 5705.47 crore while an independent candidate in Bapatla Katta Anand Babu has declared assets worth just Rs 7.
According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms, around 16 per cent or 274 of the candidates fighting phase 4 polls have serious criminal cases registered against them while around 28 per cent or 476 are crorepatis. ADR has analysed the affidavits of 1,710 of the 1,717 candidates contesting the polls.
96 seats across 10 states/UTs head to polls today
Uttar Pradesh- 13
Maharashtra- 11
West Bengal- 8
Madhya Pradesh- 8
Bihar- 5
Jharkhand- 5
Odisha- 5
Jammu and Kashmir- 1
Andhra Pradesh- 25
Telangana- 17
