Lok Sabha Elections Live: 96 seats across 10 states, UTs head to polls in Phase 4 today

Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections could provide one with an example of the rich-poor divide in the country -- TDP's Guntur candidate Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani has declared the highest assets of Rs 5705.47 crore while an independent candidate in Bapatla Katta Anand Babu has declared assets worth just Rs 7.

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms, around 16 per cent or 274 of the candidates fighting phase 4 polls have serious criminal cases registered against them while around 28 per cent or 476 are crorepatis. ADR has analysed the affidavits of 1,710 of the 1,717 candidates contesting the polls.

