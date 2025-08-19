Menu
uttar pradesh

Days after saffron activists damage Fatehpur tomb, petition filed in district court says temple stood there

One Vijay Kumar Singh filed a petition in the civil court contending that the land had been bought by his father in 1970 and that the land records showed that there existed a temple there.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 12:26 IST
