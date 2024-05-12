Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi must clarify if 75-year retirement rule was only for L K Advani, says Kejriwal

“When I said this, several leaders said that this rule does not apply to Modi. I understand that when such statements are made against the top leader of a party, it is usual for leaders to speak in his support. But the Prime Minister has not said anything on this. What the leaders have said that they will not allow him to retire is their wish,” he said.

“I don’t think the Prime Minister will not follow a rule set by himself. He (Modi) won’t say that he will not follow a rule that made LK Advani retire. (Otherwise) Let him say that the rule was made for LK Advani…My appeal to Modi-ji is that he should say who is his successor. Otherwise, there will be a big fight (for the top post),” he said.