Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi pans Mamata for her remarks against RKM, Bharat Sevashram Sangha

Addressing an election rally in Goghat under the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency, Banerjee had claimed, "Some monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi. Those who are looking after temples are doing great spiritual jobs, but everyone is not doing so. This is not done. We respect the monks.”

The Prime Minister hit out at the “corrupt I.N.D.I.A. bloc, including the TMC”, saying, "It is Modi's guarantee that no corrupt people will be spared.”

"After the new government is formed on June 4, corrupt people will spend their lives in jail. After the Lok Sabha poll results, the action against them will intensify," he added.