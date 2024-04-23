Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM's attack shows frustration, BJP doesn't want me to return to parliament: Amroha MP Danish Ali

He claimed that '100 per cent BSP is playing the role of the BJP's B-team'.

Ali, however, added that now the workers of the BSP and Scheduled Caste organizations are coming out in support of the INDIA bloc because they know the danger is too much. 'If they make a mistake, it would be a disaster for the country and for their reservation,' he added.

His remarks come days after BSP chief Mayawati accused Ali of 'betraying' the people of the constituency and the party.

Ali asserted that by joining the Congress, he has reached the 'ultimate destination of his political and ideological journey' which will last for a lifetime.

"The Congress is the only party in the country which is the champion of social justice. Today's Congress under the leadership of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi has a clear ideological stand. I have reached the ultimate destination of my political and ideological journey. This will last for my whole life," he asserted.

Asked about the row over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri making derogatory remarks against him in Parliament and whether people's vote would be a verdict on that, Ali said, "I am getting the support of all communities, of all those people who are against this ideology of hate."

While Ali is contesting polls from Amroha again, Ramesh Bidhuri was dropped by the BJP and the ticket for that constituency was given to Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

On Ramesh Bidhuri not being given a ticket by the BJP and some others also being dropped by the party, Ali said there is a lot of difference in words and actions of the BJP and the prime minister.

"They say one thing and do something else. On one hand, they talk about denying tickets and on the other hand the PM himself is making a hate speech," he alleged.