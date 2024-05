NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has fielded its Haryana president Maratha Virender Kumar in Karnal against BJP’s ML Khattar. He will also be opposing I.N.D.I.A ally Divyanshu Budhiraja with the support of Abhay Chautala’s INLD. In return, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is supporting Chautala in Kurukshetra. Incidentally, Kumar had lost the previous six polls he contested.