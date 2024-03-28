JOIN US
electionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Amethi blues

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 11:50 IST

Amethi blues

Uncertainty over announcing Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Amethi is making Congress workers on the ground uneasy. A group of them have come to New Delhi to impress upon the leadership to announce him. If Rahul and Priyanka refuse to fight from Amethi and Rae Bareli, they say, they are going to sit at home or resign from the party. The group’s leader said, “Rahul bhayya says ‘daro mat’ (don’t be scared). Then show it by contesting.”

