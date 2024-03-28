JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Caste cauldron

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 12:21 IST

Follow Us

Caste cauldron

Senior leader Anand Sharma has written a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge against the party’s push for caste census. It appears that the party is not impressed with the three-page letter, which is an open defiance of Rahul Gandhi. Three days after the letter was sent, Kharge opened his residence’s lawns to an all-India ‘grand alliance’ of organisations of backwards – OBC Bharatiya Gathbandhan – on Friday. Rahul too was present where he reiterated his commitment to getting a caste census and an economic survey conducted.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 March 2024, 12:21 IST)
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT