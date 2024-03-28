Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Caste cauldron

Caste cauldron

Senior leader Anand Sharma has written a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge against the party’s push for caste census. It appears that the party is not impressed with the three-page letter, which is an open defiance of Rahul Gandhi. Three days after the letter was sent, Kharge opened his residence’s lawns to an all-India ‘grand alliance’ of organisations of backwards – OBC Bharatiya Gathbandhan – on Friday. Rahul too was present where he reiterated his commitment to getting a caste census and an economic survey conducted.

