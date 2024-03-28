Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: In a tight spot

In a tight spot

Always the first to firm up alliances and announce its candidates, the AIADMK is still struggling to cobble up a coalition for the 2024 polls. The party, piloted by tall leaders like MGR and Jayalalithaa, finds itself in an awkward position as not a single major party has shown any interest in allying with it. Even the late actor Vijayakanth’s DMDK, whose popularity is not something to write home about, is playing hide-and-seek. Most of the parties that had allied with the AIADMK in 2019 and 2021 have now jumped ship to the BJP. The party that once had a roaring field presence is having to make do with the support of a couple of smaller parties.

