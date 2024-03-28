JOIN US
elections

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: In a tight spot

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 12:57 IST

In a tight spot

Always the first to firm up alliances and announce its candidates, the AIADMK is still struggling to cobble up a coalition for the 2024 polls. The party, piloted by tall leaders like MGR and Jayalalithaa, finds itself in an awkward position as not a single major party has shown any interest in allying with it. Even the late actor Vijayakanth’s DMDK, whose popularity is not something to write home about, is playing hide-and-seek. Most of the parties that had allied with the AIADMK in 2019 and 2021 have now jumped ship to the BJP. The party that once had a roaring field presence is having to make do with the support of a couple of smaller parties.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

