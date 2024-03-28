JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Open letter

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 11:46 IST

Follow Us

Open letter

Rahul Gandhi's second Wayanad foray has created a furore. MG Dawood Miakhan, grandson of Muslim League founder Mohd Ismail Sahib, has written an open letter asking him not to contest from Kerala. Supporting CPI's Annie Raja, he says he has no doubt that Rahul should be in Parliament to lead the next government but not from Wayanad. The reason is that it is important to have strong Left leaders in Parliament. He warns that he has information that Muslims may swing in favour of Annie in Wayanad.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 March 2024, 11:46 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT