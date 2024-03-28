Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Open letter

Open letter

Rahul Gandhi's second Wayanad foray has created a furore. MG Dawood Miakhan, grandson of Muslim League founder Mohd Ismail Sahib, has written an open letter asking him not to contest from Kerala. Supporting CPI's Annie Raja, he says he has no doubt that Rahul should be in Parliament to lead the next government but not from Wayanad. The reason is that it is important to have strong Left leaders in Parliament. He warns that he has information that Muslims may swing in favour of Annie in Wayanad.

