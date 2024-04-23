Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Pawar Power

Baramati is witnessing the mother of all election battles.

After the split in NCP, sitting MP Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, is taking on her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar.

To spice up the fight, Sharad Pawar has entered the fray. But hold on!

This is not the same Pawar, who founded the NCP, which his nephew Ajit got after the recent split, but a 36-year-old auto-driver, representing the Pune-based Indian Gig Workers Front (IGF).

