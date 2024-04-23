JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Pawar Power

After the split in NCP, sitting MP Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, is taking on her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar. To spice up the fight, Sharad Pawar has entered the fray. But hold on!
Last Updated 23 April 2024, 03:36 IST

Follow Us

Baramati is witnessing the mother of all election battles.

After the split in NCP, sitting MP Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, is taking on her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar.

To spice up the fight, Sharad Pawar has entered the fray. But hold on!

This is not the same Pawar, who founded the NCP, which his nephew Ajit got after the recent split, but a 36-year-old auto-driver, representing the Pune-based Indian Gig Workers Front (IGF).

Keep up with the Lok Sabha election coverage here

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 April 2024, 03:36 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsNCPSharad PawarSupriya SuleAjit PawarLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT