Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Public debate

If they are unavailable, they could also nominate a representative. Will Modi and Rahul bite the bullet?
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 10:48 IST
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 10:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Former judges Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice AP Shah and journalist N Ram on Thursday wrote to PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi inviting them for a public debate. They say the people have only heard their parties’ allegations and challenges but not any meaningful responses. The trio believes a public debate bears more relevance as India is the world’s largest democracy and the entire world is watching the Lok Sabha polls keenly. If they are unavailable, they could also nominate a representative. Will Modi and Rahul bite the bullet? Chances are nil!

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 May 2024, 10:48 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT