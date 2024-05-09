Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Public debate

Former judges Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice AP Shah and journalist N Ram on Thursday wrote to PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi inviting them for a public debate. They say the people have only heard their parties’ allegations and challenges but not any meaningful responses. The trio believes a public debate bears more relevance as India is the world’s largest democracy and the entire world is watching the Lok Sabha polls keenly. If they are unavailable, they could also nominate a representative. Will Modi and Rahul bite the bullet? Chances are nil!