Home

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Reaching Out

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 12:51 IST

During her north Bengal tour, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited Chalsa tea estate in Jalpaiguri district where she interacted with the workers of smaller tea gardens.

She first assured the workers to look into their grievances arising out of a new Union government order, after the polls and then walked into a roadside stall where she made the piping hot brew for her team members.

The locals at the stall were over the moon as they shared their problems with the West Bengal CM. In her previous north Bengal tours, she joined hands with roadside momo-makers and plucked tea leaves from a tea garden.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

(Published 18 April 2024, 12:51 IST)
West BengalLok SabhaMamata BanerjeeTrinamool CongressLok Sabha Elections 2024

