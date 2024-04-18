Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Reaching Out

During her north Bengal tour, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited Chalsa tea estate in Jalpaiguri district where she interacted with the workers of smaller tea gardens.

She first assured the workers to look into their grievances arising out of a new Union government order, after the polls and then walked into a roadside stall where she made the piping hot brew for her team members.

The locals at the stall were over the moon as they shared their problems with the West Bengal CM. In her previous north Bengal tours, she joined hands with roadside momo-makers and plucked tea leaves from a tea garden.

