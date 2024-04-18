JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Rich-poor divide?

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 13:25 IST

Follow Us

CPI’s Thiruvananthapuram candidate Pannyan Raveendran is a stark contrast to his flamboyant opponents Congress’ Shashi Tharoor and BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Former Minister Pannyan, as he is popularly known, studied only till Class VI while his opponents have studied in foreign universities. Tharoor’s assets are valued at around Rs 56 crore while Chandrasekhar has around Rs 40 crore. Pannyan and his wife together have assets worth just Rs 14.14 lakh.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 April 2024, 13:25 IST)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024CPI (M)

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT