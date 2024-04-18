Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Rich-poor divide?

CPI’s Thiruvananthapuram candidate Pannyan Raveendran is a stark contrast to his flamboyant opponents Congress’ Shashi Tharoor and BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Former Minister Pannyan, as he is popularly known, studied only till Class VI while his opponents have studied in foreign universities. Tharoor’s assets are valued at around Rs 56 crore while Chandrasekhar has around Rs 40 crore. Pannyan and his wife together have assets worth just Rs 14.14 lakh.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here