Former health minister C Vijayabaskar, a lover of bulls for he raises them to participate in jallikattu events, took the campaign for AIADMK candidate P Karuppiah in Tiruchirapalli to a new level. He rode a bullock cart with Karuppiah sitting next to him on a busy road in Tiruchirapalli seeking votes for Two Leaves, the party’s symbol. The elders went nostalgic seeing a bullock cart in the election campaign.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here