PMK candidate from Arakkonam constituency K Balu was canvassing for votes near Katpadi in Vellore when a newlywed couple in their wedding attire wanted to click a selfie with him. Balu obliged to their request and in return, the couple hopped on to his campaign van and asked people to vote for ‘mango’, the PMK’s election symbol. Seeking votes in wedding glory.

