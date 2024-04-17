JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Tensed Parties

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 17 April 2024, 17:27 IST

Tensed Parties:

Major parties are a little worried whether scheduling the first phase of polling on a Friday could have an impact on mobilising their voters. With Ram Navami falling on Wednesday and polling two days later, they fear that office goers may take leave on Thursday to go out of town to celebrate an extended weekend. Usually, the Election Commission does not schedule voting on Mondays and Fridays keeping this aspect in mind. However this time, the EC has scheduled voting on two Fridays and two Mondays.

(Published 17 April 2024, 17:27 IST)
