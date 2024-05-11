Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: The saga of number games & public debate

NUMBER GAME

Leaders are now at perception war and dishing out numbers to rivals. Rahul Gandhi started it by giving BJP just 180 seats and then further reducing it to 150. He is back at 180 on Saturday. Arvind Kejriwal is more optimistic on BJP giving 220-230. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warns that Congress will be reduced to less than 50 and would not be able to claim Leader of Opposition chair for the third time. One would know who is right on June 4. It is people’s will that will finally prevail!

PUBLIC DEBATE

Rahul Gandhi has accepted an invitation from former judges Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice AP Shah and journalist N Ram for a public debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Lok Sabha polls. He responded to them saying he has discussed the issue with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and one of them would be part of it. Rahul says such a debate would help people understand their respective visions and also put to rest unsubstantiated allegations against them. If Modi agrees to the debate, he says, they could discuss other details and format.