Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Twists and turns

Twists and turns

Bishnupur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal is witnessing a contest between ex-spouses. BJP’s Saumitra Khan is facing his ex-wife Sujata Mondol, who is contesting on a Trinamool Congress ticket. Interestingly, Khan won as a Trinamool MP in 2014 but switched sides before the 2019 polls. In the last polls, it was Sujata who campaigned for Saumitra, who was in jail in cash-for-job and illegal mining cases. Their relationship sourced and then Sujata had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections in 2021. Now, both are having another face-off.

