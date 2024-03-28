JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Twists and turns

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 12:03 IST

Twists and turns

Bishnupur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal is witnessing a contest between ex-spouses. BJP’s Saumitra Khan is facing his ex-wife Sujata Mondol, who is contesting on a Trinamool Congress ticket. Interestingly, Khan won as a Trinamool MP in 2014 but switched sides before the 2019 polls. In the last polls, it was Sujata who campaigned for Saumitra, who was in jail in cash-for-job and illegal mining cases. Their relationship sourced and then Sujata had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections in 2021. Now, both are having another face-off.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

