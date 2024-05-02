Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Polling time increased in Telangana due to heat wave

Hyderabad: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday increased the polling time for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana by an hour in view of heat wave conditions prevailing in the state.

The new timing would be 7 am to 6 pm against the earlier 7 am to 5 pm.

Polling for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on May 13 in the fourth round of the seven-phase elections.

While the extended time for voting will be applicable in all assembly segments of 12 Lok Sabha constituencies, in the remaining five parliamentary seats, the timing will apply in certain assembly segments, according to a notification issued by the commission.