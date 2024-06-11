Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Portfolios of ex-CMs in Modi 3.0 Cabinet

Here's a list of former chief ministers and what portfolios they hold in Modi 3.0 government.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 17:01 IST
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 17:01 IST

Comments

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh, who served as CM of Uttar Pradesh from 2000-2002, retained the defence portfolio.

Rajnath Singh, who served as CM of Uttar Pradesh from 2000-2002, retained the defence portfolio.

Credit: PTI Photo

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been appointed as the Union agriculture and rural development minister in Modi 3.0 government.

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been appointed as the Union agriculture and rural development minister in Modi 3.0 government.

Credit: PTI Photo

Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana's former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 took charge as Union power minister in the Modi 3.0 government.

Haryana's former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 took charge as Union power minister in the Modi 3.0 government.

Credit: PTI Photo

H D Kumaraswamy 

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy has been appointed as Union Minister of Heavy Industries, and Minister of Steel in the Modi 3.0 cabinet.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy has been appointed as Union Minister of Heavy Industries, and Minister of Steel in the Modi 3.0 cabinet.

Credit: PTI Photo

Jitan Ram Manjhi

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has been appointed as the Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises in the newly formed Modi 3.0 government.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has been appointed as the Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises in the newly formed Modi 3.0 government.

Credit: PTI Photo

Sarbananda Sonowal

Former Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal again assumed charge as the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Former Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal again assumed charge as the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 11 June 2024, 17:01 IST
