Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Portfolios of ex-CMs in Modi 3.0 Cabinet

Rajnath Singh, who served as CM of Uttar Pradesh from 2000-2002, retained the defence portfolio.
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been appointed as the Union agriculture and rural development minister in Modi 3.0 government.
Haryana's former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 took charge as Union power minister in the Modi 3.0 government.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy has been appointed as Union Minister of Heavy Industries, and Minister of Steel in the Modi 3.0 cabinet.
Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has been appointed as the Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises in the newly formed Modi 3.0 government.
Former Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal again assumed charge as the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.
Published 11 June 2024, 17:01 IST