Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Preps in full swing as Bengaluru gears up for polling day

Kurma Rao M, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Meena Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka, R Venkatesh Kumar Additional Chief Electoral Officer show the voter list enabled with QR code, election booth details and brochure during a press conference on Lok Sabha election preparations at Chief Electoral office in Bengaluru.
Polling agents check the election materials ahead of the second phase of the general elections, in Bengaluru.
Officials in the monitoring room ahead of the second phase of the general election at the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Bengaluru.
Workers from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) clean the area outside a polling station a day ahead of the second phase of India's general election, in Bengaluru.
Poll officials are seen preparing to welcome voters for the polling day in the second phase of voting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections that will take place on April 26.
An advertisement on a BMTC bus to spread awareness about voting ahead of the Lok Sabha election, in Bengaluru.
Police officials arrive at a polling station ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at St Joseph's School in Bengaluru.
Vehicles requisitioned for the second phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, parked at St Joseph's School in Bengaluru.
(Published 25 April 2024, 08:01 IST)