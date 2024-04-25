JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Preps in full swing as Bengaluru gears up for polling day

Bengaluru is getting ready for the polling day in the second phase of voting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections that will take place on April 26.
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 08:01 IST

Follow Us

Kurma Rao M, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Meena Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka, R Venkatesh Kumar Additional Chief Electoral Officer show the voter list enabled with QR code, election booth details and brochure during a press conference on Lok Sabha election preparations at Chief Electoral office in Bengaluru.

Kurma Rao M, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Meena Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka, R Venkatesh Kumar Additional Chief Electoral Officer show the voter list enabled with QR code, election booth details and brochure during a press conference on Lok Sabha election preparations at Chief Electoral office in Bengaluru.

Credit: DH Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Polling agents check the election materials ahead of the second phase of the general elections, in Bengaluru.

Polling agents check the election materials ahead of the second phase of the general elections, in Bengaluru.

Credit: DH Photo

Officials in the monitoring room ahead of the second phase of the general election at the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Bengaluru.

Officials in the monitoring room ahead of the second phase of the general election at the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Bengaluru.

Credit: Reuters

Workers from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) clean the area outside a polling station a day ahead of the second phase of India's general election, in Bengaluru.

Workers from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) clean the area outside a polling station a day ahead of the second phase of India's general election, in Bengaluru.

Credit: Reuters

Poll officials are seen preparing to welcome voters for the polling day in the second phase of voting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections that will take place on April 26.

Poll officials are seen preparing to welcome voters for the polling day in the second phase of voting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections that will take place on April 26.

Credit: DH Photo

An advertisement on a BMTC bus to spread awareness about voting ahead of the Lok Sabha election, in Bengaluru.

An advertisement on a BMTC bus to spread awareness about voting ahead of the Lok Sabha election, in Bengaluru.

Credit: DH Photo

Police officials arrive at a polling station ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at St Joseph's School in Bengaluru.

Police officials arrive at a polling station ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at St Joseph's School in Bengaluru.

Credit: DH Photo

Vehicles requisitioned for the second phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, parked at St Joseph's School in Bengaluru.

Vehicles requisitioned for the second phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, parked at St Joseph's School in Bengaluru.

Credit: DH Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 April 2024, 08:01 IST)
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT