Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Reject proponents of lies, hatred; vote for Congress for bright future: Sonia Gandhi

"The sight of our Constitution and democracy being under threat, our poor being left behind, and the fact that the fabric of our society is being torn apart fills me with anguish. Today, I ask for your support once again. Our 'Nyay Patra' and guarantees aim to unite our nation and work for the poor, youth, women, farmers, workers, and the disadvantaged communities of India. The Congress and the I.N.D.I.A. (bloc) parties are committed to defending our Constitution and democracy," Gandhi said.