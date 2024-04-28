Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Serious threat to law and order in Karnataka, charges PM Modi

Davangere: Lamenting the 'serious threat to law and order' in Karnataka under Congress-rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said each citizen of the state is feeling insecure. 'You may have money, vehicle and everything in life except safety. There is no guarantee that those who go out of their homes will return safely,' he said.
He was speaking at Vikasit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra convention organised by BJP at a local high school ground in Davangere on Sunday.
"Now tell me, will industries come to make investments in the state where law and order is collapsed. When there was a bomb blast, the Congress-led government termed it as cylinder blast and people did not die. What does Congress think of people of Karnataka?" he asked.
He highlighted the murder of college-going student Neha on the college campus in Hubballi on broad day as 'not a common incident'. "But Congress is trying to strengthen its vote bank through this incident also. This incident has instilled tension among parents and they don't know whether they should send their daughters out of home or not," charged Modi.
Commenting about PFI, he said it has been banned in the country. But Congress has formed an alliance with it for political gains. So, development means Modi and safety means Modi and Modi is the guarantee, he claimed.
He also charged that the state government has diverted Rs 11,000 crore funds meant for the welfare of SCs, STs. Besides, it stopped giving Rs 4,000 to farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi which BJP-led government used to give. "I don't know why are they punishing farmers of Karnataka? Why are they hating farmers so much?" he questioned.
Ridiculing the I.N.D.I.A. bloc alliance which has not announced prime ministerial candidate, he said if the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc gets a majority to form a government following the general election, then the alliance has plans of appointing 'five Prime Ministers' with one PM every year.
"Will you vote for such parties in the Lok Sabha polls? Would you believe them? Will they work for the future of your children? So don't vote for Congress even by chance as it would prove detrimental to the country's progress," he suggested.
Referring to inheritance tax, he said the guru of Congress (Sam Pitroda) described the inheritance tax in the United States as an interesting law. He alleged that the Congress would snatch property left behind by people for their children. Each parent in the country work hard for their children and save money for their bright future so that their children can lead a comfortable life even after the death of their parents. But under this law, people can't transfer money, properties they earned through hard-work easily to their children and they have to pay over 45% tax for it. They can't even transfer 50% of their hard-earned money and property to their children, he claimed.