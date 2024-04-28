Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Serious threat to law and order in Karnataka, charges PM Modi

Davangere: Lamenting the 'serious threat to law and order' in Karnataka under Congress-rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said each citizen of the state is feeling insecure. 'You may have money, vehicle and everything in life except safety. There is no guarantee that those who go out of their homes will return safely,' he said.

He was speaking at Vikasit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra convention organised by BJP at a local high school ground in Davangere on Sunday.

"Now tell me, will industries come to make investments in the state where law and order is collapsed. When there was a bomb blast, the Congress-led government termed it as cylinder blast and people did not die. What does Congress think of people of Karnataka?" he asked.

He highlighted the murder of college-going student Neha on the college campus in Hubballi on broad day as 'not a common incident'. "But Congress is trying to strengthen its vote bank through this incident also. This incident has instilled tension among parents and they don't know whether they should send their daughters out of home or not," charged Modi.

Commenting about PFI, he said it has been banned in the country. But Congress has formed an alliance with it for political gains. So, development means Modi and safety means Modi and Modi is the guarantee, he claimed.