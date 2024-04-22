Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Sibal demands EC action after PM's 'Congress will redistribute wealth to infiltrators' remark

He said he wants to ask the Election Commission as to why it has not taken any action on Modi's speech.

"You (EC) should condemn this statement, give a notice to Modi, direct channels to not repeat this, and file a case under IPC 153A. The Election Commission should not forget that it is sworn to the Constitution. If they violate that and stand with such speeches, it will neither be good for them nor the country," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Hitting out at the PM, Sibal accused him of speaking "untruths".

"The Congress, and particularly Manmohan Singh, never had the intention that the country's wealth goes to one community. They always strived that the SCs, STs, deprived, minorities are uplifted, which is the right thing," the former minister in the UPA government said.

"By making such inciting speeches and spreading hate, it means that you have forgotten 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas,' and nobody has 'vishvaas' in you," Sibal said.

Speeches should be made on development issues and progress of the country, he asserted.

Earlier in a post on X, Sibal said, "PM accuses Congress: Says: If they come to power they could distribute the nation’s wealth to infiltrators; those 'who have more children..should your hard earned money be given to infiltrators'."

"I expect nothing better from our PM! But I feel sad for my country," he said

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, Modi alleged the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

In his remarks in Rajasthan, Modi said, "The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, collect information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets."

"Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children," the prime minister had said.

Addressing the 52nd Meeting of the National Development Council in 2006, Singh had said, "I believe our collective priorities are clear. Agriculture, irrigation and water resources, health, education, critical investment in rural infrastructure, and the essential public investment needs of general infrastructure, along with programmes for the upliftment of SC/STs, other backward classes, minorities and women and children."

The component plans for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will need to be revitalised, Singh had said.

"We will have to devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably in the fruits of development. They must have the first claim on resources. The Centre has a myriad other responsibilities whose demands will have to be fitted within the over-all resource availability," he had said.

"The Planning Commission will of course undertake a thorough review of ongoing programmes to eliminate those which have outlived their original rationale, but we cannot escape from the fact that the Centre’s resources will be stretched in the immediate future and an increasing share of the responsibility will have to be shouldered by the states," Singh had said.