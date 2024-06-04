Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Smriti Irani trailing against Congress' Kishori Lal by 70k votes in UP's Amethi

BJP’s giant slayer Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from his bastion of Amethi in 2019 elections, is trailing Congress’ Kishori Lal Sharma by a margin of over 62,000 votes.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 08:16 IST
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 08:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani contesting Uttar Pradesh's Amethi is trailing Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma by a margin of 72,107 votes.

BJP’s giant slayer Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from his bastion of Amethi in 2019 elections, is trailing Congress’ Kishori Lal Sharma by a margin of over 62,000 votes.

Smriti Irani, the TV star-turned-politician entered politics in 2011 when she first became a member of the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. The Women and Child Development Minister in the Modi 2019-24 Cabinet, Irani first contested general elections in 2014, but lost to Rahul Gandhi from the Congress stronghold of Amethi.

However, she exacted revenge on the Gandhi scion by defeating him in the 2019 general elections, which was a surprise to many. Amethi was represented by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, then by former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and then by their son Rahul from 2004-2014.

This time around, she contested the general elections from Amethi against Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma and Nanhe Singh Chauhan from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

According to MyNeta, Irani currently has assets worth Rs 17 crore.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2024, 08:16 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSmriti IraniAmethiLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT