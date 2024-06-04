Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Smriti Irani trailing against Congress' Kishori Lal by 70k votes in UP's Amethi

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani contesting Uttar Pradesh's Amethi is trailing Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma by a margin of 72,107 votes.
Smriti Irani, the TV star-turned-politician entered politics in 2011 when she first became a member of the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. The Women and Child Development Minister in the Modi 2019-24 Cabinet, Irani first contested general elections in 2014, but lost to Rahul Gandhi from the Congress stronghold of Amethi.
However, she exacted revenge on the Gandhi scion by defeating him in the 2019 general elections, which was a surprise to many. Amethi was represented by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, then by former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and then by their son Rahul from 2004-2014.
This time around, she contested the general elections from Amethi against Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma and Nanhe Singh Chauhan from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
According to MyNeta, Irani currently has assets worth Rs 17 crore.
