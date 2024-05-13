Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Sonia Gandhi assures the people the 'guarantees' by Congress will change lives of women

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said her party's guarantees promised in its Lok Sabha poll manifesto will change their lives in these "difficult times".
In her second video message during the campaign, she highlighted the party's 'Mahalakshmi scheme', which promises Rs one lakh per year in the account of a woman in a poor family, and said that women are facing "severe crisis" due to price rise and it will change their lives.
"My dear sisters, women have made a huge contribution, from the freedom struggle to the creation of modern India. However, today our women are facing a crisis amid severe inflation. To do justice to their hard work and penance, the Congress has come up with a revolutionary guarantee," she said.
She said the Congress' "guarantees" have already changed the lives of crores of families in party-ruled Karnataka and Telangana, where it has also implemented the scheme.
"Be it MGNREGA, Right to Information, Right to Education or through schemes like Food Security, the Congress party has empowered millions of Indians. The 'Mahalakshmi' is the latest guarantee to take our work forward," she said.
"In this difficult time, I want to assure you that the hand of Congress is with you and this hand will change your circumstances. Thank you. Jai Hind," the former Congress president said, referring to her party's symbol.
Sharing her video, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said, "women from poor families remember -- your one vote is equal to Rs 1 lakh annually in your account.”
“The Congress' 'Mahalaxmi' scheme is going to be a lifesaver for women struggling amid terrible inflation and unemployment. With Rs 8,500 being deposited directly into bank accounts every month, women of India will become free from financial dependence and will be able to write their own family's destiny. So vote and change your circumstances,” she said.
In her first video, she had appealed to people to vote for Congress for a “bright future” while accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP of focussed only on gaining power “at any cost” while insisting that troubles faced by the youth, women, Dalits, tribals and minorities were because of them.
Sonia, who will not be contesting Rae Bareli this time and ending her 25 year stint in Lok Sabha, has been taking a backseat in poll campaigns in the recent years owing to health reasons. She has stepped out of Delhi in the past one month only to visit Rae Bareli last Friday when former party president and her son Rahul Gandhi filed nominations.
Published 13 May 2024, 06:53 IST