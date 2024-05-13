Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Sonia Gandhi assures the people the 'guarantees' by Congress will change lives of women

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said her party's guarantees promised in its Lok Sabha poll manifesto will change their lives in these "difficult times".

In her second video message during the campaign, she highlighted the party's 'Mahalakshmi scheme', which promises Rs one lakh per year in the account of a woman in a poor family, and said that women are facing "severe crisis" due to price rise and it will change their lives.

"My dear sisters, women have made a huge contribution, from the freedom struggle to the creation of modern India. However, today our women are facing a crisis amid severe inflation. To do justice to their hard work and penance, the Congress has come up with a revolutionary guarantee," she said.

She said the Congress' "guarantees" have already changed the lives of crores of families in party-ruled Karnataka and Telangana, where it has also implemented the scheme.

"Be it MGNREGA, Right to Information, Right to Education or through schemes like Food Security, the Congress party has empowered millions of Indians. The 'Mahalakshmi' is the latest guarantee to take our work forward," she said.