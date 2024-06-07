Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Sonia Gandhi likely to be re-elected Congress' Parliamentary Party chief at key meet today

New Delhi: Congress will hold meetings of its Working Committee on Saturday to analyse the Lok Sabha election results, with the Parliamentary Party choosing its chairperson.

Sources said existing Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is likely to be re-elected in the meeting to be attended by Rajya Sabha MPs and newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs, despite the 76-year-old leader being said not to be keen on continuing in the post.

Sonia, who was elected to Rajya Sabha earlier this year, has quit electoral politics and vacated the Raebareli seat for her son Rahul Gandhi, who won from the constituency by 3.90 lakh votes. Sources said the party's unanimous view is that Sonia should continue as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Party.