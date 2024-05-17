Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | SP, Congress will gift people's property to those who do 'vote jihad': PM Modi in UP's Hamirpur

"This time, the SP and the Congress have made their intentions clear even before the elections. The Congress is saying that it will investigate everyone's property. Then they will give a part of your property to the vote bank that does vote jihad for them," he said.

The Congress says it will bring back Article 370 again, he remarked, adding that the opposition party also says Pakistan has nuclear bomb, but the party does not realise that Pakistan does not have the money to maintain the bomb.

There are 11 candidates in the poll fray in Hamirpur. The main contest is between BJP's Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel and SP's Ajendra Singh Lodhi.

Hamirpur will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.