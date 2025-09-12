Menu
Overnight rain leaves parts of Kalyana Karnataka districts waterlogged

Heavy rain in the last two days have flooded standing crops on hundreds of acres, including paddy, cotton and tur, in Kalyana Karnataka districts.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 21:03 IST
The staff of a mini zoo and children
Credit: Special arrangement

Published 11 September 2025, 21:03 IST
