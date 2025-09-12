Overnight rain leaves parts of Kalyana Karnataka districts waterlogged

<p>Kalyana Karnataka districts received moderate to heavy morning rain for the second day on trot on Thursday. While many parts of the Mumbai Karnataka were mostly overcast, with sun playing hide and seek, the Kalyana Karnataka districts are experiencing wet weather.</p>.<p>In Kalaburagi city, skies opened up at 4 am and it rained for the next four hours with a few spells of heavy rain, leaving the low-lying areas in the city waterlogged. Yagapur in Chittapur taluk saw 155 mm of rain. The district is likely to receive more rains for the next two days. The weather department has issued an orange alert predicting heavy rain on Saturday,</p>.<p>Many parts of Yadgir district witnessed overnight rain. A bike rider had a close shave while crossing a bridge over the swollen stream near Bachapur. A few locals saved him from being swept away in the stream.</p>.Bengaluru weather: Southwest monsoon rebounds with heavy rainfall.<p>Heavy rains lashed several parts of Raichur, including the district headquarter, in the small hours of Thursday. The three-hour spell flooded Raichur city and Hatti town. The Raichur taluk administration had declared a holiday for schools on Thursday in view of heavy rain. The Maski reservoir near Maaraladinni is receiving good inflows due to incessant rain in its catchment.</p>.<p>A marathon for men and women organised by the Raichur City Corporation on Thursday was cancelled due to inclement weather. Manvi, Sindhanur, Sirawar and Maski taluks also received intermittent spells of rain.</p>.<p>Heavy rain in the last two days have flooded standing crops on hundreds of acres, including paddy, cotton and tur, in Kalyana Karnataka districts.</p>.<p>Four houses have suffered partial damages following heavy rains in Ballari district. Narihalla reservoir near Sandur continued to receive good inflow. A heavy overnight rain flooded low-lying areas and streets in Gangavathi town of Koppal district.</p>.<p>Vijayapura city, Indi and Tidagundi experienced rain, coupled with thunder and lightning, on Wednesday night. The region is expected to receive thunderstorms till September 17, according to IMD. </p>.<p>Down south, Kolar city and parts of rural areas witnessed sharp showers on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.</p>