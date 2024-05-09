Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | SP couldn't field Muslim candidate from Kannauj as it can't see beyond Yadav family: Mayawati

"Akhilesh Yadav not only ended quota in promotions but when an amendment bill was brought in Parliament during the Congress government, it (Congress) did not allow it to pass by putting the Samajwadi Party and other parties in the forefront and in collusion with the BJP. Not only this, the SP MPs tore the bill in Parliament," she said.

Mayawati asked whether those who today talk about taking the Dalit votes should be allowed to do so.

"The benefits of the reservation, which was provided by the Constitution of Dr Ambedkar, were not properly allowed to reach you in the Congress government and there is no question of it happening in the Samajwadi Party government," she said.

The BSP chief also alleged that the reservation has become very limited in the country and the oppression of these sections has not stopped as most of the work is being given to the private sector and to the big industrialists without making a provision of quota.

Introducing the BSP candidate from Kannauj, Imran Bin Zafar, to the people, Mayawati said after she fielded him and when the Samajwadi Party came to know of it, "the SP chief said the ticket has been given on the directives of BJP".

Mayawati also stressed that as the Dalits and most backwards will go in in the BSP's favour. If the Muslim vote also comes to her party without getting divided, the result in Kannauj will be something else, she said.

Alleging that her political opponents take large sums in the form of electoral bonds, she said her party has never taken a single rupee from any big or small capitalist.

"Recently the matter of electoral bonds came up in the Supreme Court and it was found that the Congress, BJP and other parties had taken funds worth crores from the capitalists through bonds. But you would not have seen the BSP's name anywhere. The BSP has not taken even a single rupee from any capitalist or 'dhanna seth'," she said.

"Ever since the BSP was formed, it has never taken money to run the organisation or contest elections. It is with the small contribution and support of its workers that the works are carried out in the party.