<p>Dhaka: The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh's </a>capital Dhaka on Wednesday closed its office in view of the current security situation.</p>.<p>The IVAC at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka is the main, integrated centre for all Indian visa services in the capital.</p>.<p>"In view of the ongoing security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC JFP Dhaka will be closed at 2 pm today," the IVAC said in a statement.</p>.Indian IDs for Bangaldeshis: ED finds gap of less than 9 months between birth of brothers.<p>The IVAC said all applicants with appointment slots scheduled for submission on Wednesday would be rescheduled for a later date.</p>.<p>Earlier in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and conveyed its strong concern over certain extremist elements announcing plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.</p>.<p>"We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations," it said.</p>.<p>It said the envoy was apprised of India's strong concerns about the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh. </p>