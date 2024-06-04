Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Supriya Sule leading battle of 'Pawars' in Baramati by 16,000 votes

Before 2009, she served as an MP in Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra from 2006 to 2009.

An eloquent speaker, Sule has emerged has one of the best performers in Lok Sabha several times.

2019 election results

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sule emerged as the winner on NCP ticket (NCP had not split at that time). She defeated BJP's Kanchan Rahul Kul by a margin of more than 155,774 votes.