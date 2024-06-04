Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Supriya Sule leading battle of 'Pawars' in Baramati by 16,000 votes

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule is leading in Maharashtra's Baramati constituency by more than 16,000 votes, as per the Election Commission trends till 1 pm.
While Sule has garnered 1,08,902 votes so far, her rival and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar has gained 96,730 votes.
The Baramati constituency has been a bastion of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the past 27 years. However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the seat turned into a battleground for Pawars. Two Pawars, namely, sitting MP Supriya Sule and NCP chief Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar were up against each other. NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) is a part of the BJP-led NDA alliance.
NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has been representing the Baramati seat in Lok Sabha since 2009, a seat she inherited from her father and chief of Nationalist Congress Party (SP) Sharad Pawar.
Before 2009, she served as an MP in Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra from 2006 to 2009.
An eloquent speaker, Sule has emerged has one of the best performers in Lok Sabha several times.
2019 election results
In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sule emerged as the winner on NCP ticket (NCP had not split at that time). She defeated BJP's Kanchan Rahul Kul by a margin of more than 155,774 votes.
Published 04 June 2024, 07:49 IST