Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Surat, Indore show BJP-led NDA on course for '400 paar': Rajnath Singh

Saran: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday claimed that the developments in Surat and Indore were an indication that the BJP-led NDA was on course for achieving its target of 400 plus seats in the Lok Sabha.

The former BJP president made remarks at a rally in Saran Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, held shortly after sitting MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a former Union minister, filed his nomination papers.

"Surat has marked the beginning of BJP's victory (vijay ka shri ganesh),' said Singh, referring to party candidate Mukesh Dalal getting elected unopposed after most others in the fray withdrew from contest and nomination papers of the rest got rejected during scrutiny.

"In Indore, the Congress candidate came out in support of BJP," said Singh where the sitting MP Shankar Lalwani got a walkover with the opposition party's nominee Akshay Bam withdrawing his nomination papers and switching sides.

He added, "I have had the opportunity to address public meetings across the country during the ongoing elections. I see a massive outpouring of public support and can confidently say that we are on course for achieving the target of 400-plus (400 paar) that we had set for ourselves."

Singh showered encomiums on PM Narendra Modi "for making neighbouring countries realise" that India is no more a weak nation, which has resulted in a massive decline in terror attacks.

"We do not see terror attacks every now and then as was the case during the previous Congress-led UPA government. It has become well known that we can hit back, even across the border if the need be," he said.