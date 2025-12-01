<p>Lucknow: A youth was hacked to death allegedly by a tantric (occultist), he had approached to win back his ex-lover, following a dispute over payment for conducting rituals in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>’s Kanpur Dehat district.</p><p>According to the reports, the youth identified as Raja Babu, a resident of Arsadpur village in the district, had been having an affair with a girl of the same village but the girl got married to someone else a few months back.</p><p>Desperate to win back his ex-lover, Raja Babu contacted an occultist Neelu, who assured him that he would perform some tantric rituals, which would help him get her back.</p>.Ghaziabad man shoots partner after learning of her marriage to someone else.<p>Taken in by the occultist’s assurance, the youth paid him Rs 36 thousand for the rituals. A few days later the woman returned to her parental home. Although she was visiting her parents only for a few days and returned to her in-laws’ home, the youth thought that it was the effect of the rituals.</p><p>The occultist demanded Rs six lakh to perform more rituals but the youth expressed his inability to pay the money and agreed to pay Rs two lakh. It was decided that Raja Babu would pay the entire money upfront.</p><p>The youth however could arrange only Rs 1.5 lakh and went to meet the occultist to hand him over the amount. The duo had heated arguments over the money and the occultist allegedly stabbed him with a knife repeatedly killing him on the spot. He dumped his body in a field and escaped with the money.</p><p>Raja Babu’s was recovered from the fields last week. The police arrested the occultist on Sunday and recovered the murder weapon, sources said.</p>