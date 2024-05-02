Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Suspense continues as no sign of Gandhis from Amethi, Raebareli yet

New Delhi: With just hours left for filing of nominations to end, Congress is yet to announce its candidates for Gandhi family bastions Amethi and Raebareli even as speculation about the candidature of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra swung like a pendulum.

In an indications for what could be read as Priyanka not contesting elections from Uttar Pradesh, her aides shared her programme for Friday in which it was said that she will be holding a roadshow in UP’s Fatehpur Sikri at 3 PM on Saturday.

If she was filing nominations, she would not be able to reach Fatehpur Sikri in the afternoon even if accompanies the candidate for either Amethi or Rae Bareli. Priyanka is said to have refused to come under pressure to fight from Rae Bareli vacated by their mother Sonia Gandhi.

However, there was strong buzz on Thursday late night that Rahul may contest from either Amethi or Rae Bareli while fielding a non-Gandhi in the second seat.

Party workers in both the seats believe that Rahul will contest from one of the seats and posters and banners have been erected to welcome him.