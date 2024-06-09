Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | The wins between the lines: Rashid, Singh & Khalsa

The truth is that the ‘Khalistan ideology’ and ‘Kashmiri separatism’ have been lurking in the background continuously for the past few decades, and have periodically and opportunistically been seized by various elements, including mainstream political parties, when it appears to suit their transient purpose. It is Khalistani terrorism that has substantially been held at bay in Punjab, even as the Pakistan-backed jihad in J&K is running out of steam. Armed violence threatens the state; within a democratic framework, the ideas that may underpin such violence — separatism on grounds of religious identity, or the ‘overthrow’ of the ‘comprador-bureaucratic-capitalist’ state that the Maoists seek — do not.