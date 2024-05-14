Lok Sabha Elections 2024: There is no 'lehar', only 'zehar' in PM's language says Jairam Ramesh

Hitting out at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, he said, "Did you not extend 100 per cent support to the BJP in Delhi? Is it not true that the BJD supported the weakening of the Forest Rights Act, amendment in the Forest Conservation Act, Land Acquisition Act, and the Labour Code?"

"There is no difference between the BJP and BJD. Congress is the only alternative in Odisha that is fighting against the BJP-BJD 'alliance'. Voting for BJP is like voting for BJD and vice-versa," Ramesh alleged.