Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Three relatives contesting from Gunupur Assembly seat in 3 different party tickets

Sitting MLA Raghunath Gamang of the BJD who is seeking re-election from the seat is facing challenge from his grandson Satyajit Gamang, the Congress party nominee. The BJP nominee for the Gunupur Assembly seat is Trinath Gamang, a nephew of Satyajit.