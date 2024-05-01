Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC attacks Congress' Adhir Ranjan over 'better to vote for BJP' remark

The purported video showed Chowdhury, the sitting MP and candidate from West Bengal's Baharampur, addressing a public meeting and saying, "It's better to vote for the BJP than to vote for the TMC."

The TMC, which has already been miffed with Chowdhury's repeated jibes against the party, responded to the video by blaming him for the failure of the seat-sharing talks with Congress and calling him 'anti-Bengal'.

In a post on X, the TMC said that after acting as 'eyes and ears of BJP in Bengal', Chowdhury has now been promoted to be the 'voice of the BJP in Bengal'.

"'Listen to how the B-Team member is openly asking people to vote for the BJP – a party that refused to release Bengal's rightful due and deprived our people of their rights. Only a Bangla-Birodhi can campaign for the BJP, which has repeatedly insulted Bengal's icons," the TMC said.