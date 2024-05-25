Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | TMC leader killed in Bengal's Tamluk night before sixth phase of polling

Kolkata: After a man was murdered at Mahishadal in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal on Friday, the Trinamool Congress claimed that the deceased had been a worker of the party and was been killed by the miscreants owing allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to intimidate voters.

Moibul Sheikh, 42, was murdered in Mahishadal in the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency, where polling was under way along with seven others in West Bengal on Saturday.

Sheikh was attacked while returning home late in the evening on Friday. TMC MLA Tilak Chakraborty alleged that a gang of BJP’s goons attacked Sheikh—a local leader of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party—and his two other aides with sharp-edged weapons.