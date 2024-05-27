Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | TMC unlikely to attend I.N.D.I.A. bloc meet on June 1 due to polling

Sources in the TMC said the voting will be done on nine seats, including two seats in Kolkata - Kolkata Dakshin, and Kolkata Uttar, in West Bengal on the day which are crucial for the party. Other constituencies that go to polls that day in the state include Jadavpur, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jayanagar, Mathurapur and Diamond Harbour.