Home

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: As fate would have it...

Take a look at interesting tidbits of history associated with the Lok Sabha elections.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 13:44 IST

Bijapur BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi wanted to become a police inspector as a youngster. But as fate had it, he plunged into the anti-Emergency movement and was arrested.

He later became an MLA from the erstwhile Ballolli Assembly segment.

Jigajinagi, a Dalit, started his career with the Ramakrishna Hegde-led Janata Party. He became a giant killer by defeating Congress veteran B Shankaranand in the Chikkodi Lok Sabha segment.

Jigajinagi represented Chikkodi thrice before moving to Bijapur, which he has held thrice since 2009.

(Published 28 March 2024, 13:44 IST)
BJPKarnatakatriviaRamesh JigajinagiLok Sabha Elections 2024

