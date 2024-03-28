Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: As fate would have it...

Bijapur BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi wanted to become a police inspector as a youngster. But as fate had it, he plunged into the anti-Emergency movement and was arrested.
He later became an MLA from the erstwhile Ballolli Assembly segment.
Jigajinagi, a Dalit, started his career with the Ramakrishna Hegde-led Janata Party. He became a giant killer by defeating Congress veteran B Shankaranand in the Chikkodi Lok Sabha segment.
Jigajinagi represented Chikkodi thrice before moving to Bijapur, which he has held thrice since 2009.
